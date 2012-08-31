Chelsea's Michael Essien reacts after being sent off against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

MADRID Real Madrid have agreed to take Ghana midfielder Michael Essien on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season, the Spanish champions said on Friday,

The 29-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Olympique Lyon in 2005, links up again with former Stamford Bridge boss Jose Mourinho.

The combative midfielder has won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one Champions League at the London club.

Essien did not feature when Champions League winners Chelsea were thumped 4-1 by Atletico Madrid in the European Super Cup in Monaco on Friday. (Reporting by Mark Elkington editing by Tony Jimenez)