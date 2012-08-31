Cilic flies under the radar all the way to French Open last eight
PARIS Marin Cilic has flown under the radar since arriving in Paris but after reaching the French Open quarter-finals for the loss of 26 games he looms as a clear and present danger.
MADRID Real Madrid have agreed to take Ghana midfielder Michael Essien on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season, the Spanish champions said on Friday,
The 29-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Olympique Lyon in 2005, links up again with former Stamford Bridge boss Jose Mourinho.
The combative midfielder has won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one Champions League at the London club.
Essien did not feature when Champions League winners Chelsea were thumped 4-1 by Atletico Madrid in the European Super Cup in Monaco on Friday. (Reporting by Mark Elkington editing by Tony Jimenez)
PARIS Marin Cilic has flown under the radar since arriving in Paris but after reaching the French Open quarter-finals for the loss of 26 games he looms as a clear and present danger.
PARIS Stan Wawrinka's array of shots was too much to handle for a resurgent Gael Monfils as the 2015 champion reached the French Open quarter-finals with a 7-5 7-6(7) 6-2 victory on Monday.