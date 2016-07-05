Attacking midfielder Jose Manuel Jurado has left English Premier League side Watford for Spain's Espanyol, where he will reunite with former manager Quique Sanchez Flores.

The 30-year-old Jurado, who joined Watford from Spartak Moscow in July 2015, has signed a three-year contract with the La Liga club, Espanyol said on their website (www.rcdespanyol.com).

Jurado came through the ranks at Real Madrid but signed for local rivals Atletico Madrid in Aug. 2006. He spent three seasons at Atletico and one on loan at Real Mallorca, winning the 2009-10 edition of the Europa League with the former.

The midfielder's time at Atletico ended in Aug. 2010, when he moved to German side Schalke 04 on a two-year contract.

Jurado won the German Cup and Super Cup with Schalke in the 2010-11 season before moving to Moscow, where he spent three seasons before heading to England.

Sanchez Flores was sacked by Watford in May, despite guiding the club to a 13th-place finish in the Premier League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The Spaniard, who was named coach of Espanyol last month, was replaced by former Inter Milan coach Walter Mazzarri by the English club.

