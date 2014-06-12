June 12 Barcelona have agreed to sell their Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas to Chelsea, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

"FC Barcelona and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Cesc Fabregas to the English club," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

"FC Barcelona wishes to publicly thank Cesc Fabregas for his professionalism and dedication during his years at the club, which will always be his home, and to wish him all the very best for the future," they added.

Chelsea confirmed the 27-year-old had signed a five-year deal. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)