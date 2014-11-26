MADRID Nov 26 Cesc Fabregas was "pissed off" with Spain team mate Sergio Ramos for raising doubts about his commitment to the national team but said the pair had buried the hatchet.

Midfielder Fabregas pulled out of Spain's matches against Belarus and Germany this month citing injury, joining Chelsea team mate Diego Costa on the sidelines.

The fact that Fabregas had played the whole of the 2-1 Premier League win at Liverpool and Costa 90 minutes a few days before they were due to join up with the squad in Madrid prompted Ramos to suggest club had taken priority over country.

"Yes I felt that I was the one being alluded to and I already told Sergio what I thought," Fabregas said on Spanish radio station Cadena Cope late on Tuesday.

"We spoke by telephone and everything is fine," added the 27-year-old, who has been on excellent form since joining Chelsea from Barcelona in the close season.

"It pisses you off when your commitment is questioned, of course it pisses you off.

"There have been a lot of matches and training camps I have turned up for without playing.

"I have made 94 appearances for Spain and for nine years I have always come, always. And with a smile from ear to ear.

"I said to Ramos he can call me on the telephone and say it to my face.

"I told him we have been playing together since the under-21s and there is no need to send messages in the media."

Fabregas said he was possibly playing the best football of his career at Chelsea after three seasons back at boyhood club Barca when he failed to win over the club's demanding fans.

Groomed in Barca's famed "La Masia" academy, Fabregas joined Arsenal in 2003 before returning to Spain eight years later.

Under manager Jose Mourinho, Fabregas has made an immediate impact on the Chelsea side playing in a central role where he controls play and seeks to open up stubborn defences.

"I have a lot of the ball and my confidence is growing," Fabregas said.

"I am playing a football with which I feel comfortable and in the position I like. I feel free." (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)