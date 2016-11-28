Indian climber missing after reaching Everest summit
KATHMANDU An Indian climber went missing while descending the "death zone" after scaling Mount Everest, officials said on Sunday, following the death of two climbers over the past month.
BARCELONA Barcelona left back Jordi Alba is doubtful for Saturday's Clasico against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp due to ankle and knee problems, the club said on Monday.
Alba started Sunday's 1-1 Liga draw at Real Sociedad but missed Monday's training session and tests confirmed a heavy bruise on his right knee and a right ankle strain.
"How he evolves will determine his availability for the next few games." said a Barca statement.
A hamstring injury has limited the Spain international to just six league starts this season.
Turkish midfielder Arda Turan missed Sunday's game with flu but has recovered.
Barca begin their King's Cup defence on Wednesday with a trip to Alicante to face Segunda Division side Hercules in the first leg of their last 32 tie.
(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was named Player of the Year by the Premier League on Sunday, adding a third individual accolade to a list of achievements this season that includes winning a second consecutive Premier League title.