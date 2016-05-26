Barcelona's Dani Alves salutes during the celebration ceremony of the season at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Barcelona right back Dani Alves' agent has denied suggestions his client has signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus but says the player is a target for the Italian champions and other teams.

Barcelona-based publications El Mundo Deportivo and Sport reported on Thursday that Alves' eight-year spell at the club would end with the Brazil international moving to Turin this summer on a three-year deal.

However, his agent and former wife Dinorah Santa Ana da Silva told Marca: "It's not true that there is an agreement.

"Dani has not completed any deal with anyone and right now he is in Brazil and is only exclusively concerned with doing good things with the national team.

"It's true that I've met with Juventus but not just with them," added Da Silva. "I have met with two Turkish clubs, one English club and another one in France but there is no offer and we have nothing to evaluate."

The 33-year-old Alves was at the centre of transfer speculation last summer but, after months of negotiations, he signed a new deal with Barca until June 2017 with an option to extend for a further year.

Alves, who joined Barca from Sevilla in 2008 and made 43 appearances for the club as they won the double this season, has been included in Brazil's squad for next month's Copa America.

