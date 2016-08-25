Aug 25 Barcelona have signed goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year contract in a deal worth 13 million euros ($14.68 million), the La Liga champions said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who made 31 league appearances last season to help Ajax finish second in the Dutch Eredivisie standings, will fight with keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for a starting place at Barcelona.

"FC Barcelona has decided to purchase 27-year-old Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year contract," the Spanish club said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

"The transfer fee is a guaranteed 13 million euros plus a further two million in variables. Cillessen's buyout clause has been set at 60 million euros."

The Dutchman's arrival could signal a move for Claudio Bravo. Manchester City have reached an agreement with Barca to buy the Chilean goalkeeper, Spanish and British media reported. ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)