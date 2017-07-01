FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 hours ago
Barca opt to bring Deulofeu back to Nou Camp
July 1, 2017 / 12:03 AM / 11 hours ago

Barca opt to bring Deulofeu back to Nou Camp

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - France v Spain - International Friendly - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - 28/3/17 Spain's Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring their second goal Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona have exercised their buy-back option for Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu, who has spent the last three seasons playing for Everton, Sevilla and AC Milan.

"In the following days the terms will be agreed with both Everton and the player. Deulofeu’s contract will run until 30 June 2019," Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

British media said on Friday the fee would be 12 million euros ($13.71 million) for the Spaniard, who was on loan at Everton in 2013-14 and rejoined in 2015 for 4.3 million pounds.

The 23-year-old, who came through Barca's renowned La Masia academy, spent the second half of last season on loan at Milan after struggling to hold down a first team place at Everton.

Deulofeu captained the Spain under-21 team that lost 1-0 to Germany in the European Championship final on Friday.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Peter Rutherford

