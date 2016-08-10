MADRID Barcelona coach Luis Enrique believes his current squad is the strongest he has ever had and he is very confident of retaining the La Liga and King's Cup titles.

The Spanish champions have recruited Andre Gomes, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Digne and Denis Suarez since the end of last season while Marc Bartra, Thomas Vermaelen, Adriano Correia and Sandro Ramirez have departed.

"On paper, this is the best squad that I have had in my three years at Barca," Luis Enrique told the club's website. "We have a squad that has been strengthened brilliantly.

"All the new players have settled in well. They have quality and will have to compete for a place."

Luis Enrique won the treble, including the Champions League, in his first season at the Nou Camp and they successfully defended the La Liga title and retained the King's Cup.

"It's now up to us to see if we can retain the titles we won last season and also win more," he said. "I hope we can live up to expectations."

Barca are still looking to reinforce their formidable attacking line led by Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

"While the window remains open, we are ready to strengthen our squad," Luis Enrique said. "That is the intelligent way to look at things.

"If we find a player that will improve us, we will do it. If not, we continue with this squad, which is already great."

Barca take on Italian side Sampdoria on Wednesday before next week's Spanish Super Cup double-header against Sevilla.

Luis Enrique's men begin their La Liga title defence at home to Real Betis on Aug. 20.

