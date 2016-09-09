MADRID Barcelona coach Luis Enrique empathises with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid after the La Liga clubs failed in their appeal to overturn FIFA transfer bans for breaching rules regarding the signing of under-age non-Spanish players.

The Madrid clubs, banned for two consecutive transfer windows, will not be allowed to register new players until January 2018, a similar punishment to what Barca were handed in 2015.

"I said the ban was unjust for us and I say the same thing now," Luis Enrique told a news conference on Friday.

"Whether they like it or not, they will have to face it just as we did. They both have great squads.

"I just hope they don't have the same results that we had when we served the ban."

After receiving the punishment, Barca won the La Liga, King's Cup and Champions League treble in the 2014-15 season.

The La Liga and King's Cup champions made six signings this summer and have made a good start.

Barca won the Spanish Super Cup and followed their 6-2 triumph over Real Betis with a 1-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao before the international break.

Luis Enrique's team face promoted Alaves at the Nou Camp on Saturday with Lionel Messi doubtful due to a groin problem.

"We will evaluate the situation as it comes," Luis Enrique said. "He was able to train with the group for half a session and we have to consider what commitments we have this season and that the player is in the best condition."

Messi's absence could mean new signing Paco Alcacer makes his Barcelona debut.

The Spain international joined Barca from Valencia for 30 million euros ($33.74m) last month.

"We've signed a great player who is eager to win titles," Luis Enrique said. "He has adapted well. He knows a lot of the players from the national team."

Barca will also be bolstered by Brazil forward Neymar, who missed the start of the season to play in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and lead his country to its first soccer gold medal.

The 24-year-old scored the winning goal in Brazil's 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Colombia on Tuesday.

"I've seen Neymar really well," Luis Enrique said. "He is delighted to have won a gold medal that was very difficult to achieve and I see him very enthusiastic."

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)