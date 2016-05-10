BARCELONA Granada goalkeeper Andres Fernandez said his team will not roll over in their final La Liga game of the season against title contenders Barcelona on Saturday, despite having nothing to play for.

Granada have spent the past months fighting relegation but sealed their top flight status on Sunday with a 4-1 win at Sevilla.

Barcelona are one point clear of second place Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and need a win at Granada to seal a 24th league title, with Real visiting Deportivo La Coruna at the same time.

“If I were a Barca player I wouldn’t be focusing on the opponent, I’d be thinking we have the ability to beat anyone, but we won’t lie down against Barca,” Fernandez told radio station Cadena Cope.

Granada went into their penultimate game of the season one point above the relegation zone and potentially needing to beat Barcelona to stay up.

Victory at Sevilla and results elsewhere guaranteed their safety.

“It was a tremendous relief to guarantee survival and we’ve tied everything up before the Barca game,” he added.

“We’re going to prepare for the game against Barcelona with normality. We’re going to treat it as a party, we’re going to enjoy it and we’ll be under no pressure no matter what happens. A final victory in front of our fans is the best way to finish the season.”

