Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen has moved to AS Roma on a season-long loan, the Spanish champions confirmed on Monday.
Vermaelen travelled to Italy for a medical on Sunday and the two clubs have agreed terms on a deal which includes an option to buy.
The Belgium international, who played for the national side as they reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, joined Barcelona from Arsenal in 2014.
The 30-year-old defender featured in Barcelona's title-winning campaigns of 2015 and 2016 but his time in Spain has been beset by injuries.
