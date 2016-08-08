Barcelona's Thomas Vermaelen attends a news conference at the Joan Gamper training camp, on the eve of their Champions League group soccer match against BATE Borisov, near Barcelona, Spain, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen has moved to AS Roma on a season-long loan, the Spanish champions confirmed on Monday.

Vermaelen travelled to Italy for a medical on Sunday and the two clubs have agreed terms on a deal which includes an option to buy.

The Belgium international, who played for the national side as they reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, joined Barcelona from Arsenal in 2014.

The 30-year-old defender featured in Barcelona's title-winning campaigns of 2015 and 2016 but his time in Spain has been beset by injuries.

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Clare Fallon)