BARCELONA Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.

The Spain international missed Barca's last four games after suffering the left leg injury during the club's King's Cup quarter-final win at Real Sociedad on Jan 19.

Iniesta, who was sidelined for two months with a knee problem earlier in the season, trained with his team mates on Thursday.

"The first team captain is well on the road to recovery from the injury that he picked up against Real Sociedad and was able to join his colleagues for today's workout," Barcelona said in a statement.

Barca host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, which will come too soon for the 32-year-old.

However, club officials hope he can play some part in the King's Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid. Barcelona hold a 2-1 advantage going into Tuesday's second leg.

Second-placed Barcelona trail La Liga leaders Real Madrid by four points.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Pritha Sarkar)