MADRID Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta believes his team will be made to suffer by Sevilla in the King's Cup final on Sunday, but that they will emerge victorious.

Iniesta is wary of the Andalusian side, who won the Europa League final against Liverpool on Wednesday, as both teams try to secure doubles at the Vicente Calderon stadium.

"We have to play a complete game against an opponent that will make us suffer in key moments of the match. Both teams are obliged to win," Iniesta told reporters on Saturday.

"This team always has that obligation in a final. We fight for all the titles each season, sometimes we win and other times we're further away, but the obligation to win is permanent. It is like that in each game, so imagine what it's like in a final."

The biggest issue before the game was whether Barcelona fans could bring "estelada" flags to the stadium.

The flags, which symbolise the desire for Catalan independence, were originally banned by the police, but the club successfully appealed against the decision and they will be now allowed.

"I just want the people to go and have a good time, (winning) the cup could make everyone happy, regardless of what you think of a flag," Iniesta said.

"The club have given their opinion, I will keep mine to myself because what I say could be misinterpreted.

"The only thing that interests me is that when the game finishes at just after 11, Barcelona are champions."

Barca coach Luis Enrique thinks the La Liga champions Barcelona will find a way to end their campaign on a triumphant note.

"I am an optimist, I think we are going to win," he said.

"It's the last game of the season, everything has a beginning and an end and we go into the game with a lot of belief, a lot of motivation to win another title.

"I see the team in very good shape, the training sessions we have had without midweek games in recent weeks have allowed us to work, and the players are very excited."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)