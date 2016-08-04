Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is confident all three of his senior goalkeepers will stay at the club despite reports linking Germany international Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a move to the Premier League.

El Mundo Deportivo has reported that Manchester City want to buy Stegen, who made just seven La Liga appearances for Barca in the 2015-16 campaign.

"I'm not the least bit worried," Luis Enrique told reporters of the possibility that Ter Stegen could leave.

The 24-year-old is hoping to be the team's starting goalkeeper but faces stiff competition from Claudio Bravo, the Chile captain who made 32 league starts last season.

Jordi Masip is also contending for more playing time.

"We are dealing with the issue with absolute normality, we have three (Stegen, Bravo and Masip) great goalkeepers under contract, who behave in a perfect manner," Luis Enrique said.

"That is still the case today, after several seasons and we do not have any problem."

Ter Stegen, who joined Barca in 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach and has three years remaining on his contract, joined the squad in pre-season training 11 days ahead of schedule.

Barca visit Sevilla in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup final on Aug. 12 and play the return leg at the Nou Camp three days later.

They start the defence of their La Liga crown at home to Real Betis on Aug. 20.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)