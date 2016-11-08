BARCELONA Barcelona have announced they will appeal the yellow card given to Lionel Messi during the team's 2-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday.

The Argentinian forward was booked during the second half of the La Liga game for time wasting as he attempted to put his boot back on after it had come off following a challenge from Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi.

A statement from Barcelona read: "The club have presented an appeal against the yellow card that Leo Messi received on Sunday n the match against Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan, which Barca won 2-1 thanks to a goal from the Argentine."

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique explained after the game that Messi's laces were broken due to N'Zonzi's foul and that is why the player could not put the boot back on immediately.

Barca striker Neymar was also booked on Sunday and is one card away from a ban. Uruguay forward Luis Suarez will miss the team's home game against Malaga on Nov. 19 after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign during the encounter at Sevilla, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension.

