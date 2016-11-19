Football Soccer - Argentina v Colombia - 2018 World Cup Qualifiers - Del Bicentenario Stadium, San Juan, Argentina - 15/11/16. Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces after he was knocked down. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BARCELONA Barcelona forward Lionel Messi missed his side's La Liga game against Malaga on Saturday after being taken ill.

"Leo Messi has been ruled out of Saturday's game versus Málaga at the last minute," the league champions said in a statement on Saturday. "The striker was not feeling well and had vomited, making him unavailable for the match."

The five-times World Player of the Year has suffered frequent stomach problems in the past, and has been seen vomiting before and during games.

Messi is joint-top scorer in La Liga with eight goals, alongside strike partner Luis Suarez, who is suspended against Malaga.

Messi's place in the starting line-up was taken by Turkey international Arda Turan while Paco Alcacer replaced Suarez.

