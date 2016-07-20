Spaniards Munir El Haddadi and Sergi Samper have signed new three-year contracts with La Liga champions Barcelona.

The 20-year-old forward Munir completed his second season with the first team in 2015-16, scoring eight goals in 26 games in all competitions.

A statement from Barcelona read: "FC Barcelona and Munir El Haddadi have reached an agreement to renew the player's contract for the next three seasons, until June 30, 2019.

"His buyout clause has been set at 60 million euros ($65.93 million)."

Munir, who joined Barcelona's youth academy in 2011, said on the club's official website: "I will have fun, learn and give my best.

"I've been working hard, learning from everyone and all that effort has its reward."

Samper, a Barcelona-born midfielder, has been promoted to the first team and his buyout clause has been set at 50 million euros.

"FC Barcelona and Sergi Samper have reached an agreement to renew the player's contract until June 30, 2019, with an option to extend the deal for another year," a Barcelona statement said.

The 21-year-old Samper is the first person to have reached the first team after playing in every Barcelona youth side since his arrival at the age of six.

Samper captained Barcelona's B side last season and made his first team debut in the 2014-15 campaign. He has made 11 appearances for the first team.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)