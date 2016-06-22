Barcelona's Neymar salutes the crowd during a ceremony celebrating the club's season at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Barcelona are not contemplating selling their Brazil forward Neymar, the Spanish champions' financial vice-president Susana Monje said on Wednesday.

Neymar, who has been in talks over a contract extension with his current deal expiring in June 2018, has been linked in Spanish media with a move to Paris Saint Germain.

"Neymar's renewal is a sporting issue," Monje told a news conference in which she spoke about the club's importance to the city of Barcelona.

"We have not studied the impact of hypothetically losing Neymar. We don't contemplate it."

El Mundo Deportivo reported on Wednesday that French champions PSG have offered to double Neymar's salary to 30 million euros ($33.86 million) net per season.

Neymar has just completed his third year at Barca since joining from Santos. He scored 31 goals in 48 appearances last season to help the club win La Liga and the King's Cup.

The 24-year-old Brazil captain did not play at the Copa America in order to rest at Barcelona's request.

However, Neymar will compete at the Rio Olympics, which starts in August, as one of the three over-age players allowed in Brazil's under-23 squad.

($1 = 0.8861 euros)

(Writing by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Ken Ferris)