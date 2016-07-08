Nadal through to last-16 in Rome after Almagro injury
Rafael Nadal eased into the last-16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday when his second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro retired after sustaining a knee injury early in the first set.
MADRID Spain's High Court said on Friday it had dropped a fraud and corruption investigation into Brazilian soccer captain and Barcelona player Neymar saying no crime had been committed.
Charges were also dropped against his father and agent Neymar Da Silva Santos, former Barcelona president Sandro Rossell and ex-Santos president Odilio Rodrigues, according to a written ruling.
The charges related to Neymar's transfer to Barcelona from Brazilian football club Santos three years ago.
(Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Angus Berwick)
ROME American former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden was taken to hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a car while training on his bicycle along Italy's Adriatic coast, the World Superbike series said.