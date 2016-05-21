The logo of Nike sportswear maker is seen at a company's store at Tbilisi Mall in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

MADRID Barcelona have agreed an extension to their kit-manufacturing deal with Nike which Spanish media reported was the most lucrative arrangement of its kind in the world.

The Spanish champions issued a statement saying details of the contract will be specified at their next general assembly.

Barcelona-based daily newspapers Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo reported that the deal could be worth 155 million euros ($174 million) a season and would run until 2026.

"FC Barcelona and NIKE, Inc. have extended their current sponsorship deal, which was due to end on June 30, 2018," Barcelona said on Saturday.

"The long-term agreement is a landmark in global football and builds upon a highly successful partnership."

President Josep Maria Bartomeu added: "We are excited by this new agreement and are confident we will be able to celebrate continued sporting successes together."

($1 = 0.8909 euros)

(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)