BARCELONA Dec 15 Prolific striker Luis Suarez has agreed a new contract with Barcelona until 2021, the Spanish champions announced on Thursday.

The Uruguay international will sign the new deal, which will keep him at the club until he is 34 years old and contains a release clause of 200 million euros ($207 million, on Friday.

Suarez has scored 97 goals in 116 games for Barcelona since signing from Liverpool in 2014 for a reported 81 million euros ($84 million), and has collected eight major trophies.

He netted 40 times in the league last season, making him top scorer in Spain and landing him the European Golden Shoe award for the top marksman in Europe's top five leagues. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Alan Baldwin)