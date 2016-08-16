Porto's Cristian Tello celebrates his goal against Braga during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at the municipal stadium in Braga March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal/Files

Barcelona winger Cristian Tello will continue his spell on loan at Fiorentina, the Spanish La Liga champions announced on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old joined Fiorentina on a six-month loan deal during the January transfer market and made 13 Serie A appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

A statement from Barcelona read: "Barcelona and Fiorentina have arrived at an agreement for the loan of Cristian Tello for the 2016-17 season.

"The agreement includes an option for Fiorentina to buy the player at the end of 2016-17, which FC Barcelona can block."

Tello, a Barcelona youth product, played three seasons with the club's first team before being loaned to FC Porto two years ago.

The Spaniard left the Portuguese side earlier this year to join Fiorentina.

