Barcelona have signed centre back Samuel Umtiti from Olympique Lyon for 25 million euros ($27.75 million), the La Liga winners said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract, came through the Lyon youth system and earned his first cap for France in the European Championship quarter-final against Iceland, which the hosts won 5-2.

"FC Barcelona have signed 22-year-old French international defender Samuel Umtiti from Olympique Lyonnais for the next five seasons," the Spanish club said in a statement on its website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

Umtiti made 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season to help Lyon finish second in the table, behind champions Paris St Germain.

($1 = 0.9011 euros)

