Barcelona's Thomas Vermaelen (R) sat on the substitutes bench

MADRID Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen has been cleared to play in the final two games of the season.

The Belgium international has been sidelined since April 11 with a calf injury.

Vermaelen joined his team mates in Monday's training session as Luis Enrique's side prepare for the La Liga finale at Granada on Saturday.

Barca beat Espanyol 5-0 on Sunday to remain one point clear of Real Madrid and victory over Granada would secure the title.

Former Arsenal player Vermaelen has made 20 appearances for Barca this season. The Catalan giants face Sevilla in the King's Cup final on May 22.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)