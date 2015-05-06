MADRID May 6 The Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) has decided to indefinitely suspend all domestic competition from May 16 over a spat with the government on issues including a new law on collective bargaining for television rights.

"At the same time, and yet again, we reiterate the offer of dialogue to the Spanish government," the federation said on its website (www.rfef.es) after a board meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)