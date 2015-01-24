BARCELONA Jan 24 Arsenal have reached the "basis" of an agreement to sign Villarreal defender Gabriel Paulista with Costa Rica winger Joel Campbell going the other way on loan, the Spanish club's Twitter feed said on Saturday.

Brazilian Gabriel said goodbye to Villarreal fans ahead of their La Liga clash with Levante on Saturday.

"There is the basis of an agreement with Arsenal for Gabriel," read the message on Twitter.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon; Editing by Mark Meadows)