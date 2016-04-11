BARCELONA, Second from bottom Getafe responded to their three-month spell without a win by sacking coach Fran Escriba on Monday.

Former Elche boss Escriba became the 10th La Liga coach to be relieved of his duties this season.

Getafe's 2-0 reverse at Villarreal on Sunday was their 10th defeat in 12 games. They have not won in the league since beating Espanyol 3-1 on Jan. 17.

"The club thank him (Escriba) for his work and wish him luck in his professional future," Getafe said in a statement.

The Madrid outfit were promoted to La Liga for the first time in 2004 and have remained in the top flight ever since.

Getafe are two points from safety with six gamesremaining. They have yet to announce a successor to Escriba who took over from Pablo Franco Martin in June.

The new coach's first game in charge will be against third- placed Real Madrid on Saturday.

