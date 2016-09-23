BARCELONA Reports that Sporting Gijon defender Douglas was set to miss their match against Barcelona on Saturday proved to be a bum steer after he recovered from an injury to his bottom that he suffered while sleeping awkwardly on the team bus.

Brazilian right back Douglas is on loan at Sporting from Barca and looked in danger of missing the match against his parent club after picking up the injury after Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Celta Vigo.

He missed training on Thursday, but has undergone treatment and has been included in the squad for Saturday's match.

"Douglas slept awkwardly on the bus and was lying in a bad position," Sporting Gijon fitness coach Gerardo Ruiz told reporters.

"He received treatment and now he is fine."

The 26-year-old Douglas could have been the butt of team jokes had he not been fit to play, but reassured fans that he was ready to face Barca.

"I'm physically well and available for selection," he told Sporting's website. "I just needed a specific (treatment) session."

Douglas joined Sporting in search of more playing time after making just 12 appearances in all competitions for Barca since signing for the Catalans in August 2014 from Sao Paulo.

He has, however, made just one league appearance for Sporting in a 5-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid last week.

"I've come here to add," Douglas said. "But the coach is the one that decides who plays and who makes the squad. I want to help the team."

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Toby Davis)