MADRID, April 11 Granada's new coach Tony Adams promised supporters on Tuesday that he would fight for the relegation-threatened club's "miracle" survival in Spain's La Liga.

Granada languish 19th in the Spanish top flight with just 20 points from 31 games, seven points shy of safety.

Adams, a former Arsenal and England captain whose last managerial post was at an Azerbaijani club between 2010 and 2011, was appointed on Monday after Granada sacked Lucus Alcaraz.

Granada have not won a La Liga game since March 1.

"(I) will try some things in training to liven up the team, as we try to achieve a miracle,” he told a news conference.

"I'm here to give the players a kick up the arse and win games. I don’t have experience in Spain but I do have 40 years experience in football."

Adams, 50, had been at the club working in an advisory capacity and was appointed as sporting director last week, only to then be propelled into the manager's post.

"I'm very much an interim coach," he said. "I've been here 5 months and didn't see this coming."

"We will be fighting to win every game. That's what the president wants, it's what the fans want."

Granada vice-president Kangning Wang added: "We feel Tony Adams is the best choice to look after the team for the remainder of the season." (Editing by Richard Lough)