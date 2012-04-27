Five facts about Tito Vilanova, who will take over as Barcelona coach from Pep Guardiola at the end of the season.

* Born September 17, 1969 in Bellcaire d'Emporda in Spain

* On the youth team books at Barca, he went on to play for the likes of Celta Vigo and Mallorca as a midfielder.

* He was Barcelona B assistant coach with Guardiola in 2007/08 and graduated to the first team with Guardiola in 2008, again as his number two.

* Vilanova was famously poked in the eye by Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho during a fracas at the Spanish Super Cup last August.

* He had a successful operation on a tumour in his saliva glands in November.

