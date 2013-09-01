MADRID Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ander Herrera is unlikely to leave before the transfer window closes on Monday despite an offer from English Premier League champions Manchester United, coach Ernesto Valverde said on Sunday.

The Basque club this week rejected United's move for the 24-year-old and president Josu Urrutia made it clear that if Herrera is to leave he will have to ask permission and his buyout clause of 36 million euros must be paid.

Speaking after Bilbao's 3-1 La Liga defeat at Real Madrid, Valverde said that to his knowledge Herrera, who was on the bench at the Bernabeu, had not asked to move on.

The fact he was an unused substitute against Real had nothing to do with United's offer, he added, which Spanish media have said was around 30 million euros.

"It is my understanding as of right now that there will be no more movement in the squad," Valverde said.

"I consider him an very good player and he is very important for us.

"My impression is that Ander will stay with us and I am not worried about anything else."

