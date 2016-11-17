Spain midfielder Ander Herrera will preserve the memory of his international debut by framing the shirt he played in at Wembley on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who has represented Spain at every age group, made his senior debut when he came off the bench to replace Thiago Alcantara in the 56th minute of the friendly against England.

"It was exciting and an honour ti represent my country. I will have to frame the shirt. Wembley is the best stage for a debut," Herrera told reporters.

Herrera came on when Spain were trailing 2-0 but Isco and Iago Aspas scored in the dying minutes to earn the visitors a draw.

"The fightback showed our footballing ability and character. We finished the game very strongly. Another team would have surrendered, but we did not give up," the Manchester United player said.

