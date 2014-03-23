Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
MADRID Athletic Bilbao remain on course for a place in Champions League qualifying after a Markel Susaeta strike secured a 1-0 win at home to Getafe in La Liga on Saturday that strengthened their grip on fourth.
Susaeta cracked home a superb first-time shot five minutes before halftime at the San Mames to put Bilbao nine points clear of fifth-placed Real Sociedad ahead of their Basque rivals' match at Almeria on Monday.
Getafe, winless in 14 La Liga outings stretching back to mid December, are just above the drop zone in 17th on 28 points.
Espanyol and Levante, who are in with a chance of a place in the Europa League, drew 0-0 at Espanyol's Cornella El Prat stadium in Barcelona, while Granada pulled further away from danger with a 1-0 win at home to Elche.
Rayo Vallecano, who appeared doomed to relegation a few weeks ago, drew 1-1 at fellow strugglers Real Valladolid and have now taken 10 points from their last four games.
In Sunday's games, leaders Real Madrid can deal a severe blow to Barcelona's chances of a fifth title in six years with a win at home to their arch rivals in the 'Clasico' (2000 GMT).
Real are top on 70 points, three ahead of city neighbours Atletico Madrid, who play at bottom side Real Betis (1600). Barca are a point behind Atletico in third, 11 points ahead of Bilbao.
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.