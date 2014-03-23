Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (R) heads the ball next to Real Betis players during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID Atletico Madrid joined city neighbours Real on 70 points at the top of La Liga when goals from captain Gabi and forward Diego Costa secured a 2-0 win at 10-man Real Betis on Sunday.

Atletico initially struggled to create chances against a dogged Betis side, who are bottom but are not giving up their top-flight status without a fight, but the match turned when forward Braian Rodriguez earned a second yellow card for a handball in the 56th minute and was sent off.

Midfielder Gabi, who rarely scores but hit a long-range stunner in this month's 2-2 draw at home to Real, cracked the ball into the corner from distance two minutes later and Costa added a second from Koke's neat headed layoff in the 64th, his 23rd La Liga goal of the campaign.

Real, who have won their last 17 matches at their Bernabeu stadium in all competitions, can restore their three-point advantage with victory at home to champions Barcelona in the "Clasico" later on Sunday (2000 GMT).

Defeat for Barca, who are third on 66 points, would deal a severe blow to their chances of a fifth title in six years but a win for the Catalan club would blow the title race wide open with nine games left.

Atletico's fine season under coach Diego Simeone means there is a real chance of a team other than Real or Barca, the world's richest clubs by income, winning La Liga for the first time since Valencia were champions 10 years ago.

If Atletico and Real finish the season level on points, Atletico will take the title as they have a better head-to-head record thanks to the 2-2 draw at the Calderon and a 1-0 win at the Bernabeu in September, the only home game Real have not won this term.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)