BARCELONA Substitute Sandro Ramirez slotted home eight minutes from time to continue Luis Enrique’s winning start at Barcelona with a 1-0 La Liga victory over Villarreal on Sunday.

Barca had been frustrated by a Villarreal side who defended well but the introduction of fit-again forward Neymar for the final half hour gave them an extra attacking edge.

It was Lionel Messi, though, who opened up the Villarreal rearguard with a cross along the goalline that was turned in by Ramirez to lift Barca to six points from their opening two games.

Real Madrid, without the rested Cristiano Ronaldo, take onReal Sociedad in San Sebastian later on Sunday. Champions Atletico Madrid beat Eibar 2-1 on Saturday.

