MADRID Barcelona lost ground on Real Madrid when they turned in an uninspired performance and slipped to a 0-0 draw at rain-lashed Getafe on Saturday that left them four points behind the in-form La Liga leaders.

Real jetted off to the Club World Cup in Morocco after Friday's 4-1 win at Almeria extended their Spanish record winning streak to 20 matches and Barca struggled against some gritty Getafe defending at the Coliseum in the Madrid suburbs.

Barca forward Lionel Messi was unable to convert the few chances that came his way and add to his 13 La Liga goals this season although he came close for the visitors when he curled a 52nd-minute free kick against the crossbar.

The Argentina captain has hit the frame of the goal eight times in Spain's top flight this term, twice as many times as the next most frequent, Real's Karim Benzema.

Barca goalkeeper Claudio Bravo had little to do apart from leaping superbly to his left to palm a shot from Getafe forward Angel Lafita around the post in the 33rd minute.

"There is a long way to go still but it's a step backwards," Barca playmaker Xavi told Spanish television.

"It was the kind of game we usually cope with but if we don't break the deadlock things get tricky," added the decorated former Spain midfielder.

"We have a lot of good goalscorers up front but today the ball didn't want to go in."

Real have 39 points from 15 matches, four ahead of Barca in second, and will top the table over the two-week Christmas break for the 34th time. They have won the title nine of the last 11 times they have led going into the New Year.

Third-placed champions Atletico Madrid can draw level on 35 points with Barca with a win at home to Villarreal on Sunday.

Valencia, on 25 points in fifth, are looking to halt a run of two defeats and two draws when they host Rayo Vallecano later on Saturday.

A win for the club recently taken over by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim would close the gap to fourth-placed Sevilla, who host Eibar on Sunday, to one point.

Cordoba play fellow strugglers Levante later on Saturday, before Malaga entertain Celta Vigo in a match pitting seventh against eighth.

