Barcelona's players celebrate a goal against Cordoba during their Spanish First division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Lionel Messi scored twice and Luis Suarez struck his first La Liga goal as Barcelona crushed struggling Cordoba 5-0 on Saturday to finish the year a point behind Real Madrid at the top of the table.

In-form Pedro put Barca ahead after just 71 seconds, the second quickest in La Liga this season, with a clinical finish from a ball over the top of the defence by Ivan Rakitic.

The signs were ominous for Cordoba as they found themselves encamped in their own half, although Barca did not add to their lead until the start of the second half through Suarez.

The Uruguayan returned from a four-month ban for biting at the end of October and claimed his first goal in La Liga when he slotted the ball home from a Pedro pass.

“I am more relaxed now having got the goal. Perhaps we had something to prove going into the match as the draw (last weekend) against Getafe was a blow,” Suarez told reporters.

“We are candidates for La Liga and we want to turn things around at the top. For me personally to get a goal in the league is important but I knew with all the support I was getting that it would come soon.”

With the Cordoba players’ heads going down, Gerard Pique nodded in Barca’s third and then Messi fired in a late double.

Xavi came on as a second-half substitute in his 741st match for Barca, equalling the record of Real's Raul for the number of games for a single club in Spanish football.

Barca have moved on to the shoulders of Real who are playing the Club World Cup final on Saturday against San Lorenzo and have played a game less then their arch-rivals.

Suarez went close to adding to Pedro’s opener as his strike from a Jordi Alba pull-back narrowly went the wrong side of the post.

Barca have looked susceptible at the back this season and there were warning signs when Nabil Ghilas was able to run unopposed down the right wing but he fired into the side netting from a tight angle.

Luis Enrique’s side were still clearly in control with Rakitic and Pedro having further chances before Suarez struck after 52 minutes.

From there the game opened up as Cordoba began to lose concentration.

Pique headed in a cross from Xavi and Messi came to life having had a quiet game with two well-struck drives from inside the area to complete the rout.

