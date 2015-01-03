Atletico Madrid's Mario Mandzukic fights for the ball with Levante's Ivan Lopez (R) during their Spanish first division soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (L) celebrates his first goal against Levante with teammates Koke (6) and Diego Godin during their Spanish first division soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

BARCELONA Antoine Griezmann headed two goals for Atletico Madrid in a 3-1 victory over Levante that kept them on the heels of La Liga leaders Real Madrid on Saturday.

The in-form Frenchman nodded in a deflected Guilherme Siqueira cross after 18 minutes against a Levante side that struggled to cope with the physicality of the hosts.

Griezmann, who grabbed a hat-trick in Atletico's final game before Christmas against Athletic Bilbao, then notched his eighth league goal of the season in the 47th minute as he headed in after Mario Mandzukic's effort was saved by Diego Marino.

Substitute Nabil El Zhar deflected an Ivan Lopez shot into the net for sixth from bottom Levante before Diego Godin sealed the win with eight minutes to go thanks to another header.

"We should have finished off the game in the first half but we did not pressurise enough," Godin told reporters. "My goal calmed us down as we had become nervous after conceding.

"It was important for us to finish the year winning and also start with another victory."

Atletico are third, level on 38 points with Barcelona whoface Real Sociedad on Sunday when leaders Real Madrid, a point clear, take on Valencia looking to extend their 22-match winning streak.

New loan signing Fernando Torres was watching from the stands as Atletico dominated the first half. Mandzukic was the focal point of their attacks but it was Griezmann who showed ruthlessness in front of goal.

Atletico eased off after halftime, with one eye perhaps on their King's Cup first leg tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

