(L-R) Barcelona's Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi celebrate a goal against Atletico Madrid during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID Barcelona closed to within a point of La Liga leaders Real Madrid when Lionel Messi scored one goal, created two and conceded a penalty in a 3-1 win at home to champions Atletico Madrid on Sunday that eased pressure on under-fire coach Luis Enrique.

Looking to bounce back after last weekend’s defeat at Real Sociedad, Barca started strongly and took the lead in the 12th minute when Messi’s trickery opened up the Atletico defence and the ball fell to Neymar to stab home.

Messi created a second for the dominant home side on 35 minutes when he raced into the middle from the right wing and slipped the ball through for Luis Suarez to stroke the ball past Atletico goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya.

Atletico hauled themselves back into the match when Jesus Gamez went down under a challenge from Messi in the penalty area in the 56th minute and Mario Mandzukic blasted his spot kick past Claudio Bravo.

It was the first time Messi has conceded a penalty for club or country in his 10-year professional career.

The goal lifted the visitors but Barca made the game safe three minutes from time when Messi took advantage of a lucky deflection to fire in from close range, the Argentina captain's 16th goal of the campaign.

Real, who have a game in hand over their closest rivals, have 42 points from 17 matches following Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Espanyol, with Barca on 41 in second place and Atletico third on 38.

