MADRID Sevilla strengthened their grip on fifth spot in La Liga and closed within four points of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid when Carlos Bacca struck twice in a 3-0 win at home to Elche on Sunday.

Colombia striker Bacca put the Europa League champions ahead from the penalty spot in the 18th minute at the Sanchez Pizjuan and made it 2-0 in the 31st when he nodded in a Coke cross.

Elche made a determined effort to get back into the game in the second half before substitute Kevin Gameiro completed a comfortable victory for the Andalusians nine minutes from time.

Gameiro ran on to an Ever Banega pass and finished clinically past goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton.

With 11 games left Sevilla have 52 points, with champions Atletico on 56 after they had centre back Miranda sent off on the stroke of halftime and drew 0-0 at Espanyol on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's men slipped a point behind Valencia who climbed to third thanks to a 2-0 triumph at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Friday.

Sevilla are three points ahead of sixth-placed Villarreal, the team they host in a Europa League last 16 return match on Thursday holding a 3-1 lead from last week's first leg.

They also play at Villarreal, who were held to a 0-0 stalemate at Almeria earlier on Sunday, in La Liga in a week's time.

Second-placed Real Madrid (61 points) are seeking a first win in four outings when they host Levante later on Sunday.

Victory for the European champions would trim the gap to leaders Barcelona (65), 2-0 winners at Eibar on Saturday, back to one point ahead of next Sunday's 'Clasico' at the Nou Camp.

Seventh-placed Malaga (44) boosted their chances of a Europa League berth next season and closed within five points of Villarreal when they won 2-0 at home to Cordoba.

Cordoba are four points adrift at the bottom and appear doomed for relegation.

