Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres (L) celebrates after scoring a goal past Getafe's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita during their Spanish first division soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BARCELONA A bullet header from Fernando Torres set up depleted Atletico Madrid for a 2-0 victory over Getafe on Saturday as the champions boosted their hopes of finishing third in La Liga.

Torres powered home a Koke free kick after three minutes to claim his first league goal since returning to his boyhood club in the January transfer window from AC Milan.

Koke also played a part in the second goal before halftime when another free kick was flicked on by Raul Jimenez and Tiago nodded the ball in.

Atletico were without several players through injury and suspension but looked sharper up front than they have of late.

The hosts, who eased off in the second half as Getafe caused little danger, are now one point behind third-placed Valencia with 59 points.

Leaders Barcelona face Real Madrid in the 'Clasico' on Sunday hoping to record a victory that will send them four points clear at the top.

(Writing by Tim Hanlon, editing by Tony Jimenez)