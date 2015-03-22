Sevilla piled on the misery for Villarreal with a Coke strike setting them on the way to a 2-0 victory in La Liga on Sunday following their midweek Europa League triumph.

Having been knocked out of Europe by Sevilla last Thursday, Villarreal were seeking a measure of revenge but they lacked a cutting edge in attack.

The missed chances mounted up for Villarreal before halftime with Joel Campbell's shot cleared off the line by Nico Pareja and Gerardo Moreno hitting the post from a golden position.

They were made to pay for their profligacy after the break when Sevilla's Diogo Figueiras flicked the ball back for Coke to stroke it into the corner of the net.

The Villarreal players’ heads went down and a sidefooted strike from Vitolo sealed their fate after 65 minutes.

Sevilla are fifth on 55 points with Villarreal one place behind but six points adrift.

Later on Sunday, La Liga leaders Barcelona host second-placed Real Madrid in the Clasico knowing a win would put them four points clear of their arch-rivals at the top.

