BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo continued his hot-streak with the opening goal as an under-strength Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-0 in La Liga and moved a point off leaders Barcelona who face Sevilla later onSaturday.

The Portuguese struck a free kick from distance and the ball moved deceptively in the air to catch out keeper Xabier Irureta and put Real ahead after 21 minutes at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo’s form dropped after Christmas, which coincided with Real losing top spot in La Liga, but he has now bounced back with eight goals from four games.

Real were missing several regular starters against the Basque side, who posed little threat, and Javier Hernandez nodded home the second on the half hour.

Jese Rodriguez wrapped up the victory with a strike from the edge of the area, eight minutes from the end.

Real now have 73 points and will be hoping for a slip-up by Barca in a tough game at Sevilla.

“It was a good result for us particularly with the players missing,” Real full back Alvaro Arbeloa told reporters.

“We played with those who haven’t had that many minutes so far this season but they responded well and it showed the strength that we have in the squad."

Hernandez and Jese made rare starts in attack with Gareth Bale injured and Karim Benzema rested. Asier Illarramendi and Isco began in midfield with Toni Kroos and James Rodriguez suspended.

With Eibar pressed back it appeared only a question of time before Carlo Ancelotti’s side scored and they were unlucky with the ball hitting the post three times in succession.

Ronaldo flicked a corner on for Sergio Ramos who hit the crossbar with a strike after 18 minutes and then the ball fell to edge of the area for Isco whose shot was parried by Irureta onto his left post.

The ball spun on to the other post and was finally knocked in by Hernandez who was offside.

Ronaldo did put Real ahead with a free-kick which Irureta should really have blocked and Hernandez headed in an Arbeloa cross to put Real in a commanding position.

Real were able to canter through the second half and Eibar looked well beaten before Jese’s final goal.

