BARCELONA Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga was cut to two points on Saturday as they squandered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 at Sevilla while Real Madrid powered their way to a 3-0 home win over Eibar.

Neymar set up Argentine Lionel Messi for Barca's first goal and the Brazilian then converted an inch-perfect free kick after 31 minutes but a determined Sevilla, who are now unbeaten in 32 home games, never gave up.

Ever Banega struck a 30-metre drive into the corner that Claudio Bravo failed to keep out in the 38th minute and, after chances at both ends, substitute Kevin Gameiro grabbed the equaliser six minutes from time.

"We were the better side but in the second half they pushed more and the game was more even," Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets told reporters. "Whether it is just or not, it's what happened and we have to accept it."

Elsewhere, Santi Mina hit four goals and Joaquin Larrivey scored twice as Celta Vigo crushed Rayo Vallecano 6-1 while Thomas Partey's double helped Almeria sweep past Granada 3-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his hot streak with the opening goal as second-placed Real won while Antoine Griezmann came to the rescue of Atletico Madrid, who are third, with his second of the game after 78 minutes earning the champions a 2-2 draw at Malaga.

Ronaldo struck a free kick from distance and the ball moved deceptively in the air to catch out keeper Xabier Irureta and put Real 1-0 up after 21 minutes at the Bernabeu.

The World Player of the Year's form dropped after Christmas, coinciding with Real losing top spot, but he has now bounced back with eight goals from four games.

Real were missing several regular starters against Eibar, who posed little threat, and Javier Hernandez nodded home the second after 31 minutes.

Jese Rodriguez completed the scoring from the edge of the area seven minutes from the end.

Barca now have 75 points, two more than Real with seven games to go, while Atletico are on 66.

GOOD RESULT

"It was a good result for us particularly with the players missing," said Real full back Alvaro Arbeloa.

"We played with those who haven’t had that many minutes so far this season but they responded well and it showed the strength that we have in the squad."

Without a La Liga goal in almost two months, the pressure was growing on Neymar but he responded well and it appeared as though Barca would walk away with a victory.

Neymar found Messi and he curled the ball into the corner of the net after 14 minutes before striking a free kick himself that nestled in the top corner.

Banega then started to come more into the game in midfield and Sevilla began stretching Barca with their movement in attack.

After going close with a previous effort, Banega pulled a goal back with a shot that Bravo will feel he should have parried.

The game was wide open in the second half and Luis Suarez had an off-day as he failed to make the most of a couple of clear chances.

The Barca striker was made to pay dearly when Gameiro scored following a Sevilla counter-attack.

Atletico were gifted the opening goal as Malaga keeper Carlos Kameni flapped at a long throw by Jesus Gamez and it was left for Griezmann to simply knock the ball over the line from close range.

Malaga caused little threat in a cagey first half but were given a helping hand by Fernando Torres who inadvertently headed a corner into his own net before the break.

Things opened up in the second half and Samu delicately chipped the ball over keeper Jan Oblak with 19 minutes left, only to see Griezmann respond with a clinical finish.

