MADRID Jaume Costa atoned for giving away a first-half penalty when his strike five minutes from time rescued Villarreal a 1-1 draw against Eibar that put them fourth in La Liga on Sunday.

With Eibar down to 10 men after Keko's red card, Costa prodded the ball home past keeper Asier Riesgo having being found by Denis Suarez.

Roberto Soldado and Cedric Bakambu caused plenty of problems with their movement for the Eibar defence but they hung on and took the lead with Sergi Enrich volleying home a knock down from Borja Baston inside the area after 27 minutes.

The small Basque club have done well after being given a second chance in the top flight following Elche’s demotion for unpaid taxes that saved them from relegation.

However, Dani Garcia wasted the chance to extend their lead with his penalty saved by Alphonse Areola following a foul by Costa on Baston before halftime.

The home side began to press more in the closing stages with Keko having been dismissed for a second yellow card and Costa eventually made the breakthrough.

Villarreal are ahead of Celta Vigo on goal difference with 21 points from 12 games, two fewer than Atletico Madrid who can go second with a win over Real Betis later on Sunday. Eibar are sixth with 20 points.

Barcelona crushed Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico on Saturday to go six points clear of their arch rivals at the top on 30 points.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Justin Palmer)