MADRID Prolific Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz has been named in the Spain squad for this month's home World Cup qualifier against Macedonia and the friendly against England at Wembley.

The 35-year-old scored all his team's goals in their 5-3 home win over Genk in Thursday's Europa League group game.

"I had already made up my mind about Aduriz before yesterday's milestone," Spain coach Julen Lopetegui told a news conference on Friday.

"He is doing very well and he can help us."

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata was also recalled after being omitted from last month's World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Albania.

Chelsea forward Diego Costa was one of eight Premier League players included in Lopetegui's 25-man squad.

There was again no room for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who has not featured for his country since Euro 2016.

With defenders Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba injured, Fabregas's club team mate Cesar Azpilicueta was included after being dropped from last month's qualifiers.

"Azpilicueta has that versatility where he can play in different positions and that is why he has made the squad," Lopetegui said.

Lopetegui is also without Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Spain are unbeaten in their World Cup qualifying campaign and are level on seven points with Italy but they top Group G on goal difference.

Spain host Macedonia in Granada on Nov. 12 and face England three days later.

