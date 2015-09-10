MADRID Atletico Madrid will be looking to some of their new signings to help see off Barcelona when the champions visit the Calderon in La Liga on Saturday, according to fullback Filipe Luis.

Atletico were one of Spain's most active clubs in the latest transfer window, bringing in the likes of Colombia striker Jackson Martinez, Argentine forward Luciano Vietto and Belgium midfielder Yannick Carrasco.

Spanish playmaker Oliver Torres returned from a loan spell at Porto, while Filipe Luis was purchased back from Chelsea after one season in London.

"They are looking in very good shape," the Brazil international told a news conference on Wednesday when asked about his new team mates.

"Jackson is a great forward, with a lot of strength, who keeps the ball and is able to hold off opposition centre backs very well," he added.

"Vietto is a player with a lot of quality, who gives you a lot of options between the lines and has great ball control.

"These are the kinds of players who triumph at the Calderon, footballers who can open up a match and who have no fear.

"Little by little they will find the form they showed at their previous clubs and help us achieve our goals for the season."

Atletico, the 2013-14 champions, and Barca each won their opening two matches of the campaign without conceding a goal and are level on six points at the top with Celta Vigo and Eibar.

Barca have won four of their last five La Liga games at the Calderon, the other match ending in a goalless draw, and will be confident of another victory after forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar looked in fine form on international duty with Argentina and Brazil respectively last week.

Luis Enrique's side won a treble of Champions League and Spanish league and Cup titles last season and are chasing a sixth La Liga triumph in eight years this term.

"They have massive resources and they are always the favourites," Filipe Luis said.

"But we have the advantage of playing at home and it is sure to be an attractive match, hard and intense."

Real Madrid recovered from drawing their opening game 0-0 at promoted Sporting Gijon to hammer Real Betis, last season's second-division champions, 5-0 and play at Espanyol on Saturday.

Sevilla are at Levante on Friday and Valencia travel to Gijon on Saturday.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)