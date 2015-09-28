Real Sociedad coach David Moyes reacts during their Spanish first division soccer match against Barcelona at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian in this January 4, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Vincent West

The jury remains out on Real Sociedad coach David Moyes after his club remained without a home win in La Liga this season following a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao in a charged Basque derby on Sunday.

Former Manchester United boss Moyes arrived 10 months ago with the aim of building a side capable of challenging for European places but Sunday's stalemate was yet another example of the task ahead.

Bilbao were able to control the game for long spells with greater possession and caused Sociedad numerous problems.

Former-Atletico forward Raul Garcia battled hard for Bilbao while Aritz Aduriz troubled the Sociedad defence before his shot was charged down by Asier Illarramendi before halftime.

The introduction of Armindo Bruma for the last 20 minutes handed Sociedad more of an edge and fellow substitute Jonathas had two shots cleared off the line in the final minutes -- thus denying them the chance to register their first win at home.

Sociedad have six points from six games and lie 12th in La Liga with Bilbao two points behind in 17th place.

“Athletic are a very competitive side and we knew it would be an equal game,” Illarramendi told reporters.

“They didn’t allow us to play the ball out from the back and there was little passing. We got a point and now we have to continue.”

Earlier, a double from Lucas Perez following an Alvaro Gonzalez own-goal gave sixth-placed Deportivo La Coruna a 3-0 victory over Espanyol.

Getafe’s Alvaro Vazquez got a double and Emi Buendia scored the other in a 3-0 win over Levante and goals from Joaquin and Ruben Castro gave Real Betis a 2-1 victory at Sporting Gijon.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Pritha Sarkar)