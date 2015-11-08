Barcelona's Luis Suarez (L), Neymar (C) and Sergi Roberto celebrate a goal against Villarreal during their Spanish first division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A delightful flick and volley from Neymar allowed him to complete a double as Barcelona beat Villarreal 3-0 to go three points clear at the top of La Liga ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Sevilla later on Sunday.

The in-form Brazilian, who now leads the La Liga scoring charts with 11 goals, opened the scoring with a clinical finish having been set up by a defence-splitting pass from Sergio Busquets after 60 minutes.

Neymar and Luis Suarez have come to the fore in the absence of injured talisman Lionel Messi and Suarez converted a penalty after 70 minutes following a foul by Jaume Costa on Munir El Haddadi.

The two combined again, with Suarez finding Neymar who lifted the ball round Costa and knocked it home after 85 minutes.

The pair now have 16 goals between them from the last six games.

"We played well and created a lot of chances. We need to continue this way. I am happy with the way I am playing but I think I can still do better," Neymar told reporters.

Barca lead the table with 27 points from 11 games, three more than Real. Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, on 20 points, were playing Sporting Gijon later on Sunday.

Barca had plenty of possession but they found it difficult to break down Villarreal in the first half with the visitors posing a threat on the counter and going close with chances for Roberto Soldado and Samuel Castillejo.

Villarreal’s resistance waned after the break, with the players looking tired, and Barca’s talented forwards took full advantage.

